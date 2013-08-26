Precinct's crowdfunding campaign cancelled again, backers' cash is safe

We have some bad news for fans of cop-based adventure games (although it seems there may be fewer of you than was first hoped). You'll remember that the Precinct Kickstarter was shut down earlier this month, with the developers of the Police Quest spiritual successor attempting to raise the needed money via their own independent scheme instead. Well, now that new "staged" funding scheme has been cancelled as well , after raising around $12,000 of the $400,000 goal. No backer cash has been taken.

Jim Walls Reloaded's Robert Lindsay broke the news on the Precinct website . "Each member of our team has done their very best to make Precinct a reality. We put every effort into making a crowdfunding campaign work but we have decided to end the Precinct campaign effective today. Your generous support not only made Precinct a possibility, it also gave us the fire to try and make this work when the going got hard. Thank you."

"We're fighters and fought our best. Unfortunately, our best wasn't good enough to overcome the challenges with crowdfunding Precinct. Our new approach attracted some terrific supporters and we are grateful. However, we simply don't have the momentum needed to meet the requirements of this project.

"Depending on the situation, we may decide to try again someday. The backing community are wonderfully supportive of Jim Walls making a new game. Likewise, our team remains passionate about Precinct and are hopeful there is a way to make Precinct a reality in the future."

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about with the original Police Quest games, have a read of Richard Cobbett's Saturday Crapshoot and Reinstall features.

Thanks, Blue's News .