The best wonderkids to sign in eFootball PES 2020

When it comes to the best PES 2020 wonderkids, identifying the best young talent in the series goes a long way. In Master League, they can be honed into world superstars over the course of multiple seasons. In the online-focused myClub, you can develop their skills and improve their ratings considerably.

But who are going to be the best wonderkids in eFootball PES 2020? We’ve picked out ten young stars of the future that boast outstanding potential in Konami’s sport sim.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Still just 20 years of age, Donnarumma has already become Milan’s tenth most-capped goalkeeper of all time. He was one of last year's top wonderkids, with massive potential in both Master League and myClub. He's set to flourish all over again in this year’s outing.

Matthijs de Ligt

This talented defender lit up the Champions League with Ajax last season, before making a high-profile move to Juventus in the summer. The Serie A side’s new exclusive partnership with Konami will likely see him adopt a starring role throughout eFootball PES 2020’s lifecycle.

Frenkie de Jong

A key new fixture in the Barcelona squad is central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, also coming from Ajax back. The 22-year-old was named the Eredivisie Player of the Season in 2018-19, and his move to the Camp Nou should see his potential increase even further.

Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz made his national team debut in September 2018, and scored 20 goals in all competitions with his club side last season. He’s still only 20, so expect his high starting stats to only improve in Master League and myClub.

Marcus Rashford

Another of eFootball PES 2020’s new partner clubs this year is Manchester United, who sport a number of promising wonderkids in their ranks. England star Marcus Rashford is the obvious standout, boasting excellent pace and a prolific eye for goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

How many players can say they won the Champions League at the age of 20? Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the few, playing a crucial part in Liverpool’s triumphant 2018-19 European campaign. Naturally he’s packed with potential, so snap him up if you can.

Rodrygo

You’d be forgiven for not having heard of 18-year-old Rodrygo, who plied his trade with Brazilian club Santos before moving to Real Madrid back in June. He was one of the very best wonderkids of last year, however, and he continues to boast outstanding potential ability.

Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal’s young French midfielder sported a 77 overall rating in PES 2019, but with the potential to increase to a 90 rating in myClub. He enjoyed an impressive first season with the Gunners, so he’s definitely worth keeping an eye on in this year’s release.

Vinicius Junior

Brazilian winger Junior proved effective in his debut year with the Real Madrid first team in 2018-19, featuring 18 times throughout the La Liga season. The 19-year-old remains a highly-promising talent, and should make for a lethal presence down the left wing.

Kylian Mbappe

It’s no surprise Kylian Mbappe makes the list, with the PSG and France star proving one of the best players in the world today. He’s still only 20 years old, but his already-incredible career makes him a forward you should try and sign at all costs.

Exequiel Palacios

Another of last season's top wonderkids was River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who suffered from an unfortunate fibula injury earlier this year. The 20-year-old remains admired, with Real Madrid and Arsenal reportedly showing an interest in the Argentine star.

Jadon Sancho

English star Sancho actually missed out entirely in PES 2019 due to Konami losing the Borussia Dortmund license. At the very least, it seems he’s back in this year’s game as a member of the England squad, and should become one of the country’s best players in future Master League seasons.

Phil Foden

Man City’s young English talent enjoyed a breakout year with Man City in 2018-19, scoring seven goals in 26 appearances. He’s still only 19, and if you can somehow tempt him away from Pep Guardiola’s squad, he’ll be a stunning Master League signing.