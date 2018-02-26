Nvidia claims new GPU drivers bump performance in PUBG by up to 7 percent

Nvidia has made available its 391.01 WHQL driver release for GeForce GPUs, and with it comes 'Game Ready' optimizations for Final Fantasy XV, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and World of Tanks 1.0.

With regards to PUBG, Nvidia performed some internal benchmarking and found that GeForce GTX 1050 owners stand to see a 7 percent performance increase at 1920x1080. Likewise, Nvidia's benchmarks highlight the same performance gain for GeForce GTX 1080 owners at 2560x1440 and 3824x2160, and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti owners at 3840x2160.

Here's a look at the full set of data:

Bear in mind that these are Nvidia's benchmarks, not our own. That said, the testbed Nvidia used consisted of an Intel Core i7-7820X processor paired with 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory, running in Windows 10. A beefy system, in other words.

As for Final Fantasy XV, a version for PC is launching a week from tomorrow. It will arrive to Windows with 4K support "and a ton of other enhancements and additions" that Nvidia was eager to point out, such as Turf Effects and HairWorks.

Nvidia spent some time stomping out bugs with this latest driver release. Here is a rundown of the fixed issues:

[BeamNG]: Dynamic reflections flicker in the game.

[Call of Duty WWII]: Flickering shadows occur in the game.

NvfbcPluginWindow prevents Windows from shutting down.

Booting from a cold boot results in black screen on a multi-monitor system.

[3DVision]: System shutdown time increases when Stereoscopic 3D is enabled.

[Nvidia Control Panel]: The Display->Adjust desktop color settings->Content type setting is reset to “Auto-selected” after rebooting the system.

[GeForce GTX 980/1080 Ti]: OpenGL program may crash when trying to map a buffer object.

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 965M]: Drop in GPU performance occurs.

Follow this link to grab the new driver package.