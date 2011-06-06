Popular

Mass Effect 3 Collector's Edition revealed in Amazon listing

By

Mass Effect 3 - Electric arm baton thumb

A rogue Amazon listing has revealed the price, release date and contents of the Mass Effect 3 Collector's Edition boxed set. The set will cost £48.80 / $79.99, and will come out on March 6 next year. But what's inside? Find out below.

  • Premium metal case featuring commemorative artwork of Commander Shepard.

  • 70-page hardbound art book featuring hundreds of unique and gorgeous illustrations from the BioWare development team plus an exclusive 4x6 lithographic print featuring a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork

  • Limited edition Mass Effect comic by Dark Horse Comics, complete with unique cover artwork

  • Join the ranks of the N7 with the premium fabric N7 patch

  • A full collection of in-game content that can't be found anywhere else!

For more Mass Effect 3 info, be sure to come back during the EA conference at 14:30 PT / 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments