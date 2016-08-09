League of Legends OPL grand final hits Brisbane this weekend

The League of Legends Oceanic Pro League finals will take place in Brisbane this Saturday, with The Chiefs and Legacy to go head-to-head at the Courier-Mail Piazza at 5:30pm. Thankfully, you needn't actually be in Brisbane to see the final: there will be a bunch of viewing parties at Hoyts cinemas on the day, with the full list of participating cinemas listed over here.

If you do have tickets to the sold out event in Brisbane, there will be the usual signings, cosplay and photo opportunities, and some pro-players will even cop a lungful of water in the dunk tank. These proceedings kick off from 2pm.

You'll be able to watch the final on Twitch as well – the relevant channel is embedded below.

Although Chiefs won the OPL final in 2015, the team has lost one of its key performers with the departure of Derek 'Raydere' Trang (who I interviewed last year). The Chiefs lost to Legacy in the sixth week of this split, but the two finalists have remained at roughly equal footing throughout the season.