Last chance to grab early bird tickets for the PC Gamer Weekender 2017

The PC Gamer Weekender 2017 is fast approaching, and as such we're running out of Early Bird tickets. To guarantee getting in ahead of the flock, discounted passes for next year's event—which takes place on the weekend of February 18-19—are on sale for £9.99 now until this Sunday, December 4.

Following the success of this year's event, both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones return for 2017's Weekender—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

Microsoft makes its debut next year, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Koch and Torn Banner will be there with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 and Mirage: Arcane Warfare respectively.

Of course this is far from the full list: there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

The PC Gamer Weekender is set to take place in Olympia London on February 18-19. Grab your Early Bird tickets by heading this way.