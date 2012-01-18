Popular

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning demo now available

By

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning

Looking for a big new fantasy RPG to play? Kingdoms of Amalur might just fit the bill. A new demo is now available on Steam , giving everyone a chance to dive in and fight the various things that live in artist Todd McFarlene's head. There's a "destiny" system that lets you switch between combat styles in the middle of a ruck, and there should be plenty of mad weapons to mess with. Completing the demo should unlock some bonus items for Mass Effect 3 as well.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is available to pre-order now. If you grab it on Steam you'll get some Team Fortress 2 hats. The Origin pre-order comes with nine weapons designed to "give players an edge from the start. It'll be released on February 10, here's a pic of those TF2 hats.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments