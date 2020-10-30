K/DA has conquered League of Legends, K-pop, and now gaming chairs

Gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab has partnered with Riot and the League of Legends team to create, wait for it, two K/DA All Out Edition gaming chairs based on its Omega and Titan formulas.

If you're the biggest K-pop stan going then there's likely no gaming chair quite as well tailored to your desires as this one. With a black and iridescent finish—just like that of K/DA's latest EP cover—the new chair features a four-icon motif down the inner back and a large K/DA logo on the outer rear.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Riot) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Riot) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Riot)

Beyond the K/DA stylings, it's the same Secretlab Omega and Titan chairs that we've come to know and love. The Secretlab Omega is actually our pick for the best gaming chair of 2020—even without K/DA logos plastered all over it. Just when you think it couldn't get any better.

We rate it for its top-of-the-line materials and high durability. It's also pretty darn comfortable, and can recline way back to 165 degrees, if you so wish it. That's probably not the best ergonomic position for working 9-5, but that's where the memory foam lumbar and head pillows come in.

The Titan is the bigger sibling of the Omega, and offers a much wider seating area with less of an incline on either side. That means you can shuffle about with ease and not feel a chair digging into your butt.

K/DA's new EP, All Out, arrives November 6, but you can already listen to the first two tracks off the new roster: More and The Baddest. I've already said the former is an absolute banger, so what are you waiting for? Go check it out.

If you're already a fan, the K/DA gaming chair will available to preorder from the Secretlab website shortly. We don't have an exact price for the All Out Edition, but the Secretlab Omega starts out at $419 and the Titan at $459.