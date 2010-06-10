Kane and Lynch 2 Trailer

This E3 trailer gives us an early glimpse of what the kind of trouble Kane and Lynch will be getting into for the sequel, Dog Days. Our sweary antiheroes waste no time turning the air blue, and then quickly red as the violence kicks off and all talk is lost beneath a hail of endless gun fire. Lynch mutters something his new love interest, Sue, then throws a bomb at somer local law enforcement, burns a man's face on a hob and shoots a lot of people. The trailer also gives us a proper look at the unique grainy, deliberately distorted visual effects IO are employing for the the game, which is set for a late August release.