It Lurks Below, the RPG from Diablo's David Brevik, adds new area and class for free next week

It Lurks Below, the side-scrolling RPG from Diablo co-creator David Brevik, is adding a new zone to explore, a new melee-focused class and a multi-class system in a free update on Thursday, October 10.

The new zone is called Badlands—hence the name of the update—and it's home to the ogres, which are the new playable race: they're "experts in melee combat and cute, flapping ears". You'll be fighting new bosses in Badlands and trying out a new multi-class system that lets you pass down "class ancient items" to your future characters to create new builds, such as a necromancer-wizard or a rogue-warrior.

The Badlands update also adds an enchanting system to upgrade your gear and a "shared town", which basically lets all your characters visit the same settlement during their journey. You can start each game there, if you wish.

This means you can spend a bunch of time making a cool-looking town and all of your characters can start (or transfer) there. You don't have to build the town over and over again. In many ways it's like a skip-tutorial.October 3, 2019

It's certainly generous as far as free updates go, and might give you another reason to check out It Lurks Below if you haven't already. Think Terraria but with more demons and you won't be far off. The Steam page is here: user reviews since it launched out of Early Access in May are "very positive".