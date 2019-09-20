Here's a gaggle of untitled goose gifs from Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game released today! We'll have a review up soon, but in the meantime we want to assure you we're working hard at this game that features a goose being the biggest asshole possible to people who probably don't deserve it.

Untitled Goose Game has a series of tasks for you to complete on each level of the neighborhood you're terrorizing, but it's also fun just being a general nuisance: Stealing things and throwing them in a river, honking noisily to startle people, chasing the locals around and being chased by them in turn.

Here's what we've been up to so far. Note: the gifs on this page have sound, which you should turn on so you can hear all the excited honking (though I recommend you only turn the sound on one gif at a time, unless you want to be driven mad).

Sometimes putting in a little extra work to startle someone is fun. There's no need to annoy someone with long-distance wireless e-honking when I can just walk directly up behind them and honk as nature intended. But making that extra effort is what good geese do.

Dragging a couple walkie-talkies through town, one at a time, to startle a kid who is already terrified of me, was well worth it.

It's not enough to just steal something from someone. You want to make sure they never, ever get it back, even though you yourself (a goose) have no particular need for the item (a hat). That's what you get for owning an article of clothing, you silly human. Next time, try growing feathers all over yourself. That's what winners do.

The gif above definitely needs the sound on. It's the little things in life that count, like how my goose-honk is funny on its own but infinitely more amusing when coming from the inside of a bottle. I was so pleased with the sound of my muted honks I ran to show my best friend, the shopkeeper who is always trying to murder me with a broom. She didn't seem as excited as I was. Weird!

Sometimes you've gotta go for the long con. Like spending several minutes silent and motionless, pretending you're not a goose but a statue of a goose. Then, and only then, do you honk loudly for the payoff.

You know how after you finish a main quest you like to go back and make sure you finished all the side quests, too? Well, as a goose my life is dedicated to making one particular gardener miserable, and even though I've progressed a few levels past his humble home, I wanted to go back and make sure he wasn't missing me too much.

We have fun, he and I. Well, at least I have fun.