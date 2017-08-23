Get Alien: Isolation, Dead by Daylight, and more in the Humble Spooky Horror Bundle

The new Humble Spooky Horror Bundle has some very good things in store for fans of horror games. It starts with Dead Age, DreadOut (including the Manga and OST), DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark, and the Lakeview Cabin Collection for $1. But as usual, it gets a lot more interesting when you beat the average price.

For just under $7 right now, Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition, the outstanding Alien: Isolation, and the latest addition to the Five Nights at Freddy's series, Sister Location, will be added to the bundle. Drop a tenner on it and you'll also get Dead By Daylight, the four-on-one survival horror game where "death is not an escape."

The default charity for this bundle is the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation Corp., but as always, you can select an entirely different good cause if you prefer.

The Humble Spooky Horror Bundle is live now and will be available until September 5.