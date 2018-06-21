Find easy Fortnite Battle Stars between a bear, crater, and refrigerator shipment

With Fortnite Season 5 just a few weeks away, the time to finish any remaining challenges is nearly up. Week 8's challenges ask you to search between a bear, crater, and a refrigerator shipment to find some Battle Stars, and while you can feel free to wander around on your own, we've already found out exactly where to go.

Check out the map above for a general location. It's just southeast of Retail Row on a small patch of dirt. I recommend landing at the house south of the marked location to pick up a weapon in case anyone tries to get the jump on you.

The GIF below will carry you the rest of the way. Omega is calling. He's just within reach.

