Fallout 3, New Vegas and Oblivion are now DRM-free on GOG

And to celebrate, they're heavily discounted.

If you've been holding out for DRM-free versions of Bethesda's classic RPGs, then you've been waiting for a while, haven't you? Thankfully it's now paid off, because Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion are all now available on GOG – without the DRM.

Each is the Game of the Year edition, so you'll get all associated add-ons and DLC (worth it for Oblivion's horse DLC, surely). And better still, for a little while each is 50 percent off. The offer ends on June 6, and also includes a bunch of Bethesda games that have been on GOG for a while, including Morrowind and the first two Fallout games.

Of course, Fallout 4 and Skyrim are yet to go fully DRM-free, no doubt because those games are still very profitable. One can wait in hope, though.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
