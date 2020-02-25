EVGA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 hybrid graphics card is at its lowest price ever

Buying a top-end graphics card is never cheap, and this deal does nothing to change that. However, if you're going all out on a GPU, EVGA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming (11G-P4-2484-KR) is about as good as it gets, and the card is currently at the lowest price I've ever seen it.

The MSRP on this card is $1,499.99. Over on Newegg, it's listed for $1,249.99, and if you apply coupon code VGAPCJP974 at checkout, it will knock the price down to $1,199.99. On top of that, there is a $50 mail-in-rebate available, bringing your cost down to $1,149.99.

Looking at the price history, this card has usually sold for around $1,400 over the last few weeks, and trended at its MSRP before that. So whether you claim the mail-in-rebate or not, you're coming out ahead with this deal.

Out of the gate, this card is configured with a 1,755MHz boost clock. That's 125MHz faster than Nvidia's overclocked Founders Edition model, and 210MHz faster than the reference design.

EVGA's hybrid cooling solution is what paves the way for an aggressive overclock. The card sports an air cooling shroud, but it's also connected to an 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler for additional cooling with little fuss. Underneath it all sits a 19-power phase design, which essentially means this card was built for the rigors of overclocking.