Edmund McMillen's The Legend of Bum-bo has a firm release date

The Legend of Bum-bo is the latest game from Edmund McMillen of The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy and The End is Nigh fame. It's a "deckbuilding roguelike" spliced with a dungeon crawler, and it's now got a firm release date: it'll hit Steam on November 12.

"Players collect hordes of items that can be modified, upgraded and comboed with others in many interesting ways," the Steam description reads. "Play as one of many Bum-bo, each with its own unique abilities, as they smash, bash and splash their way through a variety of cardboard monstrosities, giant bosses and dark personal urges..."

Oh yes, dark personal urges: sign me up. The game is described as a prequel to The Binding of Isaac, and it'll boast four playable characters, more than 100 modifiable and upgradeable items, ten bosses and 30 enemies. That's the announcement trailer above, it's really something.

It'll hopefully tide us all over until the eventual release of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, which is the roguelike's final DLC pack, and is scheduled to release some time later this year.