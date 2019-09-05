Popular

Edmund McMillen's The Legend of Bum-bo has a firm release date

By

The turn-based, cardboard-themed dungeon crawler looks great, and is a prequel to The Binding of Isaac.

The Legend of Bum-bo is the latest game from Edmund McMillen of The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy and The End is Nigh fame. It's a "deckbuilding roguelike" spliced with a dungeon crawler, and it's now got a firm release date: it'll hit Steam on November 12.

"Players collect hordes of items that can be modified, upgraded and comboed with others in many interesting ways," the Steam description reads. "Play as one of many Bum-bo, each with its own unique abilities, as they smash, bash and splash their way through a variety of cardboard monstrosities, giant bosses and dark personal urges..."

Oh yes, dark personal urges: sign me up. The game is described as a prequel to The Binding of Isaac, and it'll boast four playable characters, more than 100 modifiable and upgradeable items, ten bosses and 30 enemies. That's the announcement trailer above, it's really something.

It'll hopefully tide us all over until the eventual release of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, which is the roguelike's final DLC pack, and is scheduled to release some time later this year.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments