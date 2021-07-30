eBay AU is flogging heaps of Dell stuff for cheap, including a AU$600 360Hz monitor

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor or laptop, this is well worth a look: eBay Australia is currently offering 20 percent off everything in its Dell store, which also includes a whole lot of Alienware gear.

If you want an RTX powered gaming laptop for just a pinch over AU$1,000, now's your time. The Dell G15 with Ryzen 5 5600H and RTX 3050 is down to AU$1,039 if you use the coupon code DELLS20 at checkout. That lappy has 8GB RAM, a 15-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 256GB SSD.

Elsewhere, those in the market for a 360Hz gaming monitor will be happy to get the Alienware 25 AW2521H for AU$599, rather than the usual AU$1,199. Again, you'll need the DELLS20 code.

Here are a few of the monitor highlights:

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H | AU$1,199 AU$599

This 1080p IPS display is normally super-pricey because it comes packing a whooping 360Hz refresh rate. Not for the faint hearted usually, but this is a steal.

Dell 27 Inch Gaming Monitor S2721DGF AU$699 AU$439

This LED-backlit LCD monitor is a QHD affair with AMD FreeSync and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor AW2721D | AU$1,349 AU$799.20

This 1440p G-Sync screen has a 240Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare panel with 1ms response time.

If you're more in the market for a gaming laptop, there's an abundance of those too! Here are some highlights:

Alienware M15 R6 | i7 11800H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

AU$2,999 AU$2,327.20

Dell G15 | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

AU$2,299 AU$1,784

Dell G15 | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3050 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

AU$1,999 AU$1,551.20

Dell G15 | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

AU$1,799 AU$1,396

Alienware X17 R1 | i7 11800H | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD

AU$5,399 AU$4,236

Alienware X17 R1 | i7 11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD

AU$4,299 AU$3,336

New Alienware M15 R5 | Ryzen R9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD

AU$3,449 AU$2,759.20

New Alienware M15 R5 | Ryzen R7 5800H | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

AU$2,799 AU$2,159.19

There's plenty more where those came from: check it all out over on eBay.