Doom's new update brings bot support and a new MP mode

Doom, the game about shooting demons but still somehow being the bad guy, is getting a free update today. Once you've installed it, you'll be able to fight against bots in both Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch modes, and there's a new cap for Multiplayer ranks. You'll now be able to level up through to Echelon 11, and once you do that, you'll get a fancy Marine Armor.

There's plenty of other stuff: a new multiplayer mode called Infernal Run has been rolled out, which is kinda like Doom football. "Teams fight for control of the (eye) ball, which must be carried or thrown into the opponent’s goal to score," reads the official description. To get the ball rolling, a double XP event will run until December 12.

Meanwhile, SnapMap is getting some small additions: there are 30 new Lazarus Lab-themed modules, as well as some interesting new modifiers. To choose one example, you can tweak the "ledge grab time", as well as barrel damage. Instadeath exploding barrels are gonna be real fun.

As for paid DLC, the final pack is launching on December 15, and will introduce three new multiplayer maps, as well as a playable Spectre Pinky demon. To read the full patch notes for the free patch, they're over on Bethesda's website. Here's a video outlining all the major changes: