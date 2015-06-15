Dishonored 2: everything we know so far

That game of hide and seek with Emily Kaldwin in Dishonored 1 proved to be excellent training for a career in murder. The young empress' transition from curious child to badass assassin is set up by a few scenes and exchanges in the first game. She shows an interest in sword fighting and hand to hand combat, and her primary father figure happens to be a notoriously skilled killer. By nature or nurture, she's got the skills.

I love her design. Arkane has avoided the classic overdressed protagonist problem, which layers the hero in an abundance of straps, gadgets and cloaks until they look as if they don't belong in their own game world. Emily's wearing a simple coat, but she looks immediately cool.

Of course, we can play as Corvo too, but we don't yet know how that will work. Will we pick which one to play at the start of each mission, choose at the start of the campaign, or switch between both characters at will? Corvo and Emily will have different abilities, but I'll wager not that different, given how difficult it would be to design levels for wildly varied traversal systems. I'd expect the divide to be similar to the Corvo/Daud movesets in the first game.