Here's every horadric cube recipe in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Diablo 2 horadric cube is a valuable tool you'll unlock during Act 2. You can't miss it as you have to use it to complete a couple of quests later on. But aside from that, you can use it to craft items, transmute runes and gems into more powerful versions, and add sockets to your gear.

The process is pretty simple; just drag items into the cube's inventory space and use the transmute option beneath. The issue is that there are so many combinations to choose from it's almost impossible to remember every recipe. So if you're after a list of every Diablo 2 horadric cube recipe, including those that have arrived with the 2.4 update, this guide has you covered.

Gems

Diablo 2 horadric cube gem recipes

You can use gems of the same type (amethyst, ruby, etc.) to get an upgrade of that gem. So as an example, three Chipped Amethysts will get you a Flawed Amethyst. Here are the gem recipes.

Result Items 1 Flawed gem 3 Chipped gem 1 regular gem 3 Flawed gem 1 Flawless gem 3 regular gems 1 Perfect gem 3 Flawless gems

Runes

Diablo 2 horadric cube rune recipes

You can upgrade runes into more powerful versions by using the horadric cube. Our Diablo 2 runewords guide explains how these are used to give your character powerful bonuses.

Result Item 1 Item 2 1 Eld 3 El - 1 Tir 3 Eld - 1 Nef 3 Tir - 1 Eth 3 Nef - 1 Ith 3 Eth - 1 Tal 3 Ith - 1 Ral 3 Tal - 1 Ort 3 Ral - 1 Thul 3 Ort - 1 Amn 3 Thul 1 Chipped Topaz 1 Sol 3 Amn 1 Chipped Amethyst 1 Shael 3 Sol 1 Chipped Sapphire 1 Dol 3 Shael 1 Chipped Ruby 1 Hel 3 Dol 1 Chipped Emerald 1 Io 3 Hel 1 Chipped Diamond 1 Lum 3 Io 1 Flawed Topaz 1 Ko 3 Lum 1 Flawed Amethyst 1 Fal 3 Ko 1 Flawed Sapphire 1 Lem 3 Fal 1 Flawed Ruby 1 Pul 3 Lem 1 Flawed Emerald 1 Um 2 Pul 1 Flawed Diamond 1 Mal 2 Um 1 Topaz 1 Ist 2 Mal 1 Amethyst 1 Gul 2 Ist 1 Sapphire 1 Vex 2 Gul 1 Ruby 1 Ohm 2 Vex 1 Emerald 1 Lo 2 Ohm 1 Diamond 1 Sur 2 Lo 1 Flawless Topaz 1 Ber 2 Sur 1 Flawless Amethyst 1 Jah 2 Ber 1 Flawless Sapphire 1 Cham 2 Jah 1 Flawless Ruby 1 Zod 2 Cham ! Flawless Emerald

Repair and recharge

Diablo 2 horadric cube repair and recharge recipes

The following recipes can be used to repair your gear without using gold. In addition, gear or weapons that have skills with a certain number of charges can be refilled via the horadric cube.

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Repaired armor 1 armor 1 Ral (rune) - Repaired weapon 1 weapon 1 Ort (rune) - Repaired/ Recharged armor 1 armor 1 Ral (rune) 1 Flawed gem (any) Repaired/ Recharged weapon 1 weapon 1 Ort (rune) 1 Chipped gem (any)

Jewelery

Diablo 2 horadric cube jewelery recipes

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Magic Amulet 3 Magic Rings - - Prismatic Amulet 1 Magic Amulet 6 Perfect gems (1 of each) - Magic Ring 3 Magic Amulets - - Jade Ring (Poison Resist) 1 Magic Ring 1 Perfect Emerald 1 Antidote Potion Garnet Ring (Fire Resist) 1 Magic Ring 1 Perfect Ruby 1 Exploding Potion Coral Ring (Lightning Resist) 1 Magic Ring 1 Perfect Topaz 1 Rejuvenation Potion Cobalt Ring (Cold Resist) 1 Magic Ring 1 Perfect Sapphire 1 Thawing Potion

Sockets

Diablo 2 horadric cube socket recipes

These recipes are used to add sockets to gear, though be aware that those added to magic and rare items (at the bottom of this list) cannot be used to create runewords.

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Item 4 Socketed weapon 1 Normal weapon 1 Perfect Amethyst 1 Ral (rune) 1 Amn (rune) Socketed shield 1 Normal shield 1 Perfect Ruby 1 Tal (rune) 1 Amn (rune) Socketed helm 1 Normal helm 1 Perfect Sapphire 1 Ral (rune) 1 Thul (rune) Socketed body armor 1 Normal body armor 1 Perfect Topaz 1 Tal (rune) 1 Thul (rune) Socketed Rare Item 1 Rare item 1 Stone of Jordan 3 Perfect Skulls - Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 25) 1 Magic weapon 3 Chipped gems - - Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 30) 1 Magic weapon 3 Flawless gems - - Socketed Magic weapon (ilvl 30) 1 Socketed weapon 3 regular gems - -

The following recipe empties the sockets on gear, though the item that was socketed will be destroyed in the process.

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Empty socket 1 Socketed item 1 Town Portal 1 Hel (rune)

Gear upgrades

Diablo 2 horadric cube gear upgrade recipes

You can upgrade armour and weapons to the next quality with these recipes. This includes Ethereals, but not runewords or crafted items.

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Item 4 Normal Quality weapon Low Quality weapon I Chipped gem 1 Eld (rune) - Normal Quality armor Low Quality armor 1 Chipped gem 1 El (rune) - Exceptional Rare weapon 1 Normal Rare weapon 1 Perfect Sapphire 1 Amn (rune) 1 Ort (rune) Elite Rare weapon 1 Exceptional Rare weapon 1 Perfect Sapphire 1 Fal (rune) 1 Um (rune) Exceptional Rare armor 1 Normal Rare armor 1 Perfect Amethyst 1 Ral (rune) 1 Thul (rune) Elite Rare armor 1 Exceptional Rare armor 1 Perfect Amethyst 1 Ko (rune) 1 Pul (rune) Exceptional Unique weapon 1 Normal Unique weapon 1 Perfect Emerald 1 Ral (rune) 1 Sol (rune) Elite Unique weapon 1 Exceptional Unique weapon 1 Perfect Emerald 1 Lum (rune) 1 Pul (rune) Exceptional Unique armor 1 Normal Unique armor 1 Perfect Diamond 1 Tal (rune) 1 Shael (rune) Elite Unique armor 1 Exceptional Unique armor 1 Perfect Diamond 1 Ko (rune) 1 Lem (rune)

These recipes are new with the 2.4 patch and allow you to improve set items to Exceptional and Elite quality levels.

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Item 4 Exceptional Set weapon 1 Normal Set weapon 1 Perfect Emerald 1 Ral (rune) 1 Sol (rune) Elite Set weapon 1 Exceptional Set weapon 1 Perfect Emerald 1 Lum (rune) 1 Pul (rune) Exceptional Set armor 1 Normal Set armor 1 Perfect Diamond 1 Tal (rune) 1 Shael (rune) Elite Set armor 1 Exceptional Set armor 1 Perfect Diamond 1 Ko (rune) 1 Lem (rune)

Ammo

Diablo 2 horadric cube ammo recipes

These recipes allow you to convert one type of ammo or thrown weapon into another.

Result Item 1 Item 2 1 Bolt Quiver 2 Arrow Quivers - 1 Arrow Quiver 2 Bolt Quivers - Throwing Axe 1 Axe 1 Dagger 1 Stack Javelins 1 Spear 1 Arrow Quiver

Consumables

Diablo 2 horadric cube consumable recipes

Result Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 1 Rejuvenation Potion 3 Health Potions 3 Mana Potions 1 Chipped gem 1 Antidote Potion 1 Strangling Gas Potion 1 Health Potion - 1 Full Rejuvenation Potion 3 Health Potions 3 Mana Potions 1 regular gem 1 Full Rejuvenation Potion 3 Rejuvenation Potions - -

Events

Diablo 2 horadric cube event recipes

You can use these recipes to access special events in Diablo 2.