Destiny 2 is getting a PvP public test server this month

Destiny 2: Warmind is out the door and, some technical issues aside, doing pretty well for itself. With that big step taken, Bungie is now looking ahead to the summer. The next big expansion isn't due to arrive until September, but the months between now and then will see some interesting things happen too.

"We'll be delivering the [Raid] Prestige modes you’ve been waiting for, bringing back Bounties, providing quality of life fixes, and more," Bungie wrote in a new Development Roadmap update. "In addition, we're launching a new seasonal event called ‘Solstice of Heroes’ where Guardians will celebrate their accomplishments and, of course, earn sweet new rewards."

Also coming, on May 29 if the schedule holds, is something called Crucible Labs, which sounds an awful lot like a public test server. "Crucible Labs will give every player of Destiny 2 access to experimental PvP content," Bungie explained. "We’ll then have a chance to solicit your feedback to guide our final iterations." Beyond that, there isn't a lot more detail right now, so don't bother asking PvP lead Derek Carroll for an explanation.

I've said all I'll say about Labs for now. Stay tuned for more info down the road. For now, enjoy Doubles, go for Glory, check out Private Matches, or just kick it in Quickplay. https://t.co/cWwfm90uMcMay 16, 2018

I'm honestly surprised that this step wasn't taken long ago. Balancing a game like Destiny 2 simultaneously across PvE and PvP has proven be an extremely difficult (and ongoing) task, and that doesn't take into account the endless risk of unexpected technical troubles. Having a live environment to knock updates around in before they're unleashed on the game should make life easier for Bungie and Destiny 2 players alike. A proper explanation of Crucible Labs will be provided sometime prior to launch. Hey, maybe we'll even see the return of some weird modes like Prometheus Lens laser tag tested in there.

July will also see the addition of the Solstice of Heroes seasonal event, Bounties, prestige Raid lairs, plus a second tranche of reworked Exotic armor items. The updated roadmap is below.