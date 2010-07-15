Chile legislates net neutrality

Chile has beaten the rest of the free world to legislating a net neutrality law. It now appears to be illegal for a Chilean ISP to restrict certain websites or offer a tiered service where you must pay a higher rate to get better websites. The law was passed with an incredible majority of 100 votes for, 0 against, and one abstaining vote (that's what you get for sleeping in the senate, son). The actual wording of the law is, obviously, in Spanish. Here's the page via Google translate.

