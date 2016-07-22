Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer shows off the Retribution, your flying space fortress

A new Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer takes a tour of the USNA Retribution, the space-going carrier that will serve as the home base and hub over the course of the game's campaign.

The design of the Retribution is meant to evoke the feel of real-world naval vessels, making for a “gritty, raw environment, grounded in reality.” That also holds true for the ship's crew, who will be decked out in jerseys modeled after those of real-world carrier crews, and will engage with the player in various ways, ranging from simple gestures to more "instructional conversations.”

“The Retribution acts as the game's central hub, where players will prep, deploy, and return from missions as the action unfolds in real time,” the trailer says. “Players will lead their ship and crew across the main storyline, or on optional side missions, where additional upgrades can be earned that help them fight enemy forces that have attacked our world, and threatened our very way of life.”

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is set to come out on November 4. A longer video, featuring 12 minutes of gameplay from the Infinite Warfare campaign, was released yesterday.

