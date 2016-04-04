Build of the week: Project Eris

This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:

"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.

The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."

I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.

Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.

Components:

Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC

GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G

Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini

CPU: Intel i5-6600K

RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX

PSU: Corsair HX750

SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB

Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant

Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables

Mods:

- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red

- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing

- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing

- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing

- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting

- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate

- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving

- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block

- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block

- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors

- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge

- Black plexi WLAN card cover