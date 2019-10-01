Black Friday Newegg deals 2019

Black Friday's Newegg deals event is the best time to get some major savings on the hardware you've been dreaming of, especially if you're a PC builder. Whether it's a swanky new i9-9900K, a fresh gaming laptop, or just a new LED mousepad (no judgements here!) Newegg's sales have a little bit of something for everyone. It's one of our go-to places for rig building.

Though it doesn't always compete with Amazon's Black Friday sales in terms of range and price, Newegg makes it easy to find the right components for your build and orders are sometimes tax free in some states. There are often rebates, and games bundled with hardware too. When it comes to finding the best deals, though, that often depends on exactly what your shopping for: Newegg specializes largely in hardware, however, so it's a great retailer to watch if you want anything from a new graphics card to a new 144Hz monitor. Anyone searching for pre-builds and laptops are usually well catered for too, but those seeking TVs and actual games are best served by other retailers.

Around Black Friday, Newegg's deals are among the best in town, so you should keep a close eye on this feature as we update it closer to November. For now, here's what you can expect from Newegg and, if you need it, a more general feature on 2019's Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Newegg deals—when do they start?

(Image credit: Asus)

Black Friday itself doesn't start until November 29, but the Black Friday Newegg deals sometimes start a week earlier—with offers at other retailers sometimes starting up to two weeks or more. If there's something you're particularly interested in buying through Newegg, it's worth bookmarking this page and checking it as early as November 15 and popping back every few days just to make sure you're not missing any deals. Likewise, Black Friday Newegg deals will probably last until Christmas. That's because Black Friday is happening so late this year, and Cyber Monday doesn't start until December 2.

In terms of buying advice, remember that Newegg's Price Match Guarantee only affects certain items (you'll see the badge clearly displayed on the item's page) and doesn't apply to Black Friday deals from other retailers. Keep that in mind because if you happen to buy something and then see a better deal elsewhere, Newegg probably won't match that price and refund you.

Black Friday Newegg deals from 2018 (expired)

These deals are no longer on sale, but they're useful to see what kind of savings you can expect from certain items. Below you'll find a sampling of the best Black Friday Newegg deals that cover a wide range of hardware and peripherals. Just to reiterate, though, these deals are from last year and are no longer active.

Acer KG241P 24" 144Hz 1080p Monitor | $150 ($80 off)

This FreeSync 144Hz monitor is $80 off for Cyber Monday. Make sure to enter promo code CMAD101 at checkout to get the full discount.

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB | $130 ($40 off)

This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for a GTX 1050 Ti, though a $10 mail-in rebate is required.

Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 580 8GB | $200 ($50 off)

A few RX 580 cards have been cheaper than this over the past week, but this deal doesn't require a mail-in rebate, and it comes with two free games (your choice from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5).

Acer Predator X27 | IPS | 144Hz G-Sync + HDR | 4K | $1,800 (Save $200)

This is still the most expensive monitor around, but with good reason: it's the highest of the high end, with HDR added to the list of features along with high refresh rate, G-Sync, and 4K resolution. At $300 off, this is the first major discount we've seen.

Blue Yeti Microphone (Midnight Blue Edition) | $90 ($40 off)

The Blue Yeti is our current top choice for a PC microphone, and the Midnight Blue version is $40 off for Black Friday.

Gigabyte Aero 15X | i7-8750H | GTX 1070 | $1,849 (save $450)

One of our favorite gaming laptops, the light-and-thin 15.6" Aero 15X sports a Max-Q GTX 1070 and 144Hz screen, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and fantastic battery life.

Intel Core i5-9600K | $250 ($30 off)

Intel's CPUs rarely go on sale, so this latest-gen Core i5 processor for $30 is a pretty good deal.

CyberpowerPC Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 2600 | GTX 1050 Ti | $600 ($200 off)

This is a great price for an entry-level gaming desktop. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, a 120GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive.

How to save money with Black Friday Newegg deals

Black Friday can be overwhelming. With so much on sale from so many retailers at different price points, it can be frustrating knowing whether you're actually getting the best deal or not. Here are some tips to help you sift through the noise.

1. Know what you need in advance

Retailers like Newegg want to hook you with all sorts of crazy deals on hardware and gadgets you might not actually need to buy. So before Black Friday comes, it helps to make a shopping list of what you actually need and set a budget for how much you're willing to spend to get it. Unless a crazy good deal pops up on something you absolutely need, understand that it's okay to ignore a good sale even if the price is heavily discounted.

2. Always keep price comparison sites bookmarked and nearby

Though Newegg often has very competitive deals, you owe it to yourself to make sure it's the best deal. So before you hit the purchase button, make sure to check websites like CamelCamelCamel which will show you competitive deals from Amazon specifically. Hover Hound is an extension for Google Chrome (also available for Firefox) specifically made for Newegg that shows you price comparisons and price history, which is invaluable for figuring out what is and isn't a deal.

3. Keep an eye our for those always-enticing extras

Depending on what you're looking for, hardware often comes bundled with some nice extras to sweeten the deal. This is especially true for graphics cards, which often come bundled with new games, but can also apply to CPU and motherboard combos and more. So before you buy something, it's worth to check around and see if you can get that same deal but with a nice freebie too.

Best Newegg deals right now

If you absolutely cannot wait until Black Friday to buy some new tech, here are a few of Newegg's best deals right now. Keep in mind that Newegg also has daily deals that rotate every 24 hours—so it can be worth poking in every day to see what they have going on sale.