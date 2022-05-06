Everything we know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Looking for more information on Genshin Impact's upcoming character, Kuki Shinobu? This Electro sword-wielder is the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang in Inazuma, alongside Arataki Itto . Unlike Itto, she does her best to keep the gang out of trouble.

Kuki Shinobu was first revealed alongside Yelan , the five-star character expected to arrive during the same update. While we haven't seen Shinobu in-game yet, we've got a good idea of how she'll play, and this guide should help you figure out if she's a good fit for your team. Here's what we know about Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu, including her abilities and Ascension materials.

When you can wish for Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is expected to arrive with the Genshin Impact 2.7 update , though this version has recently been delayed indefinitely . I'll update this guide as soon as we have new information.

Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of TribulationsDeputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2TtwpiDo8TMarch 28, 2022 See more

Abilities

Kuki Shinobu's abilities

We have a good idea of Kuki Shinobu's abilities, thanks to Honey Hunter . Since she hasn't released yet, these may not be final, but I'll keep this guide updated in case of any changes.

Normal Attack: Shinobu's Shadowsword Normal Perform up to 4 rapid strikes. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Sanctifying Ring Creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of part of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents. Grass Ring of Sanctification Follows your current active character around. Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds and restores HP for the active character within the ring based on Kuki Shinobu's Max HP. The HP consumption from using this skill can only bring her to 20% HP.

Elemental Burst: Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite Stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a barrier that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu's Max HP. If Shinobu's HP is less than or equal to 50% when this skill is used, the barrier will last longer.

Passives Protracted Prayers Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma Expedition for 20 hours. Breaking Free When Shinobu's HP is not higher than 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%. Heart's Repose Sanctifying Ring's abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu's Elemental Mastery: Healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery, DMG dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery.

Constellations To Cloister Compassion Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite's AoE is increased by 50%. To Forsake Fortune Grass Ring of Sanctification's duration is increased by 3 seconds. To Sequester Sorrow Increases the Level of Sanctifying Ring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. To Sever Sealing When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks of the character affected by Shinobu's Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent's position and deal AoE Electro DMG based on 9.7% of Shinobu's Max HP. This effect can only occur once every 5 seconds. To Cease Courtesies Increases the level of Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. To Ward Weakness When Kuki Shinobu takes lethal DMG, this instance of DMG will not take her down. This effect will automatically trigger when her HP reaches 1 and will trigger once every 60 seconds. When Shinobu's HP drops below 25%, she will gain 150 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds. This effect will trigger once every 60 seconds.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Kuki Shinobu's Ascension materials

Character

You need to collect specific Ascension materials to level up Kuki Shinobu. The Vajrada Amethyst items are dropped by Electro Hypostases and Thunder Manifestations. Runic Fangs are dropped by level 30+ Ruin Serpents found in the Chasm in Liyue. You'll also need:

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Naku Weed

The Spectral items are dropped from Specter enemies found in Inazuma. And lastly, Naku Weed is gathered from the wilds of Inazuma, most often on Kannazuka Island.

Talents

You need these materials if you want to level up Kuki Shinobu's talents:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Elegance

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Tears of the Calamitous God

Crown of Insight

Elegance items are rewarded for completing the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, and Spectral items are dropped by Specters. Meanwhile, Tears of the Calamitous God is a drop from the Guardian of Eternity weekly challenge in Inazuma.