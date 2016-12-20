AMD updates Crimson ReLive drivers to stomp out annoying bugs

We just received word from AMD that it is putting the final touches on a Crimson ReLive driver update (version 16.12.2) that fixes over a dozen issues users have been experiencing.

This is a relatively minor update in that it doesn't bring about any major new features, nor does it offer any optimizations for specific games to improve performance. Instead, it fixes the following problems:

AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or games launchers are running on the primary screen in the background. A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other applications that are on the primary desktop display or on non-primary extended displays.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install during installation on some system configurations.

Battlefield 1 may experience flashing or corruption when running multi-GPU with Radeon RX 400 series.

Instant Replay fails to enable itself after it has been turned off due to content protection.

Radeon Settings may not load on system boot for some system configurations.

Fixed some errors in translations for Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.

Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.

Audio recorded by ReLive may sometimes exhibit slow motion when played back.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording issues or issues toggling the Overlay/Toolbar when Frame Rate Target Control is enabled. Users are suggested to disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.

Mouse cursor may stutter in recorded video when there is limited on screen activity outside of minor mouse movement.

In AMD multi-GPU configurations the secondary graphics product will exit lower power state when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

Radeon ReLive may sometimes not be able to take screenshots of secondary displays.

Chromium may fail to utilize hybrid decode for VP9 content.

DOTA 2 may experience game corruption when performing a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive in AMD muti-GPu configurations.

It was less than two week ago that AMD introduced ReLive, the newest version of its Radeon Software Crimson graphics card driver. ReLive adds a bunch of new features, not the least of which is built-in video capture and streaming functionality.

Using the ReLive feature, AMD claims there is minimal impact to system performance—the GPU maker noted just a four percent hit to average frames per second while recording in Battlefield 1, and a three percent impact to FPS when recording Overwatch.

Assuming they're not already live as you're reading this, the ReLive 16.12.2 driver update will be available sometime today. You can find them here.