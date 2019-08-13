Adata just added a 2TB option to its high-performance XPG SX8200 Pro SSD line

(Image credit: Adata)

Higher capacity SSDs are now a viable upgrade, thanks to price drops in NAND flash memory over the past year. As such, Adata has expanded its excellent XPG SX8200 Pro SSD family with a new 2TB option, and the pricing is not egregious when you factor in the performance.

The new 2TB model is available on Amazon for $289.99. That works out to around 14.5 cents per gigabyte. You can certainly do better in 2TB SSD territory, though you'll have to give up some performance. According to Adata, its 2TB XPG SX8200 Pro model can achieve sequential reads of up to 3,500MB/s and sequential writes of up to 3,000MB/s.

You can check out Jarred's review of the 1TB model for a bigger picture of the XPG SX8200 Pro series, but short and to the point, he came to the conclusion that "excellent performance at a good price makes this an easy recommendation."

The 1TB model he reviewed is even cheaper now than it was a few months ago, having dropped from around $210 to $139.99 on Amazon currently. That works out to about 14 cents per gigabyte, and puts the value proposition of the 2TB into perspective.

That said, you can certainly spend less on a 2TB SSD, including NVMe drives. Intel's 660p series, for example, runs $184.99 on Newegg for the 2TB model. The lower price comes at the expense of sequential read and write speeds, both rated at 1,800MB/s, though it is still plenty fast for gaming.

If you need the added speed, though, Adata's new drive looks like a solid option.