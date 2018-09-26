Absolver’s free expansion Downfall is available now

Multiplayer biff-‘em-up Absolver’s new expansion, titled Downfall, is available to download now. For free!

The actual release happened yesterday. It was accompanied by the above launch trailer, showcasing the new features alongside plentiful footage of masked martial artists stylishly beating the stuffing out of one-another.

Foremost amongst Downfall’s additions is its eponymous new game mode, which sees players descending into a new environment called the Adalian Mines. Here you must do battle with a Bad Fighting Man called Arcell and his legion of corrupted Prospects.

Unlike the vanilla game world, the mines are procedurally generated, with the notion that players will perform multiple runs to collect the game’s currency Gleam, and eventually become strong enough to confront Arcell himself. This can be done either solo or cooperatively, should you have friends who also enjoy virtual punching and kicking.

Meanwhile, Downfall adds a new fighting style called Faejin, based on Jeet Kune Do, the martial art developed by Bruce Lee. “The Faejin Combat Style blends defense and offense with percussive strikes and fluid power,” Sloclap wrote in Downfall’s announcement blog. “The new approach is a complex style for experienced Absolvers, featuring different defensive abilities that depend on both input and stances. Faejin will feature 26 attacks for bare hands and wargloves, alongside 15 sword attacks.”

Sound neat, although whether it will feature shin-kicking and eye-gouges, which were also part of Jeet Kune Do, Sloclap didn’t specify. Other new features include School Challenges, which lets players who have reached Disciple rank embark in school-specific one-on-one duels, and six full sets of new equipment for players to enrobe themselves with.

All told, Downfall looks to be a substantial addition to the original game. One of the main issues with Absolver was its small and limited world, so the inclusion of procedural challenges is a smart way to expand both the game’s scope and opportunities to experiment with new fighting styles. It’s also completely free, which helps. You can read the full patch notes here.