20% lifetime subscription to Champions Online: Free For All

Yes, you read that right: you can save a whooping 20% if you purchase a lifetime subscription for Champions Online: Free for All - a game that's subscription free. Read on for details.

The lifetime subscription will give players of the game access to all the premium content that normal players would otherwise have to purchase through micro-transactions, such a pretty new capes and some quest packs.

The offer starts on January 25th and runs through until February 4th, and will cost "just $239.99!". The offer also applies to lifetime subscriptions of Start Trek Online, which currently still charges a subscription fee.