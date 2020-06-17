Assassin's Creed: Origins is free to play this weekend

If your weekend is free and you've been thinking to yourself, gosh, it sure would be fun to travel back in time to ancient Egypt, kill a whole bunch of people, and launch a millennia-long secret war between two shadowy groups vying for control of humanity, I've got good news: Assassin's Creed: Origins is going free for the weekend.

Origins tells the tale of Bayek, who gets into a beef with some guys, goes underground, and then comes back for revenge, which somehow spirals into murdering Julius Caesar. It's a few years old now—it came out in 2017—but it's also really good. Chris called it "one of the strongest games in the series" in his 84% review, and we selected it as the Best Open World Game in our year-end roundup. For a series that had been around for ten years (and the same number of main series games, plus various spinoffs) at that point, that's pretty impressive.

To see what it's all about, pop around to ubisoft.com, log into your account, and then fire up the Uplay client (download and install it first, if necessary) and start the preload. The Assassin's Creed: Origins free weekend will start at 9 am local time on June 19, and run until 4 pm on June 21.