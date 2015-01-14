Armello is a procedurally generated strategy RPG coming to Early Access

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, procedurally generated digital board game Armello will hit Early Access on January 22. Helmed by Melbourne studio League of Geeks, Armello is the team’s attempt to “revolutionise digital board and card games”, which is easy enough to say, but the footage below looks promising.

It’s pretty hard to tag Armello with a specific genre, but I think it’s safe to say that it’s an isometric strategy RPG with card and board game mechanics at its core. As one of four clans (Rat, Rabbit, Bear or Wolf) your ultimate goal is to claim the throne of Armello at the centre of the map, but getting there is fairly open-ended: questlines are dynamic and levelling is open-ended, though you’ll be able to create multiple load-outs. There’s local and online multiplayer, but if you play alone you’ll be duking it out against three AI in your attempt to reach the central castle first. Combat takes place in a dice-led card scenario ala Hearthstone.

Check out the trailer below. League of Geeks expects the Early Access run to last about six months, with new heroes, cards and multiplayer ranking to be added over time.