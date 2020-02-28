Apex Legends' System Override event adds fixed loot and an evolving shield

Apex Legends' next Collection Event, System Override, is almost upon us. Starting on March 3, players will be able to dabble in the new Limited Time Mode, Deja Loot, try out a new type of equipment and unlock more rewards in the event prize track.

System Override's headline attraction is Deja Loot, a new LTM that has fixed loot. Instead of your weapon loadout being at the mercy of RNG, all loot will spawn in the same location throughout the event.

"The intent is to create a short term meta shakeup and reward players for learning the new progression," says Respawn, "but be careful, just as you know where that sweet r99-extended mag combo is so will everyone else."

Deja Loot will hit World's Edge on March 3, but for the second week it will be moving to Kings Canyon, Apex Legends' original map. If you've been missing the classic map, you'll be able to revisit all your old haunts, but there's no word on whether or not it will be sticking around after the event. It also reappeared last weekend, so even if it vanishes again we'll likely see it reappear before too long.

The Evo Shield starts out as weaker than a Common Body Shield, but doing damage to other players makes it beefier, to the point where it's stronger than a purple shield. Progress carries over if you kill someone and loot the shield, too, and it's possible to identify how strong a player's shield is by its colour. The shield is exclusive to the Deja Loot event, but Respawn will consider adding it to the rest of the game.

As well as the prize track rewards, which you can unlock for free by completing challenges that refresh daily, you can splash out on new cybernetic cosmetics or find them in Event Apex Packs. Collect all 24 items and you'll unlock the Octane Heirloom set for free.

Respawn's also changing how Heirlooms are acquired generally. Instead of a whole set dropping, you'll get shards that can be spent on the specific Heirloom set that you've got your eye on. Every 500 Apex Packs, you'll have enough shards to unlock a new set.

Apex Legends' System Override event will begin on March 3 and conclude on March 17.