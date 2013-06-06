Amazon launches US-only Indie Games department, accompanied by sale

Well this is tremendous. Former rainforest turned online retail behemoth Amazon has launched a dedicated Indie Games department, flogging digital copies of the likes of Mutant Mudds, Hotline Miami and, well, hundreds of other independent games, and putting a ton of them on sale to celebrate. There are also some rather tasty bundles. Amazon aren't taking a cut from sales of these collections - 100% of the money will go to the developers. The only apparent catch is that, like a lot of the digital content on the website, it's currently only available in the US. Boo!

Highlights from the sale include Unity of Command for $4.99, spacey roguelike Cargo Commander for just $2.49, and another spacey roguelike named FTL for $4.99. You'll also get a few free games with each purchase: Dynasty of Dusk, Huntsman: The Orphanage and The Curse of Nordic Cove. Not, admittedly, games I've ever heard of, but still.

The Double Fine bundle is particularly good, consisting of The Cave, Costume Quest, Brutal Legend, Stacking, Psychonauts and Iron Brigade for only $9.99.

Cheers, Lewie P !