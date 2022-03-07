All-women speedrunning event Frost Fatales raises $132,000 for charity

The week-long event wrapped up on Sunday.

Frost Fatales 2022
The all-woman speedrunning event Frost Fatales wrapped up this weekend with more than $132,000 raised for the Malala Fund, a non-profit founded in 2013 by Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai that works to support safe, quality education for girls around the world.

Frost Fatales 2022 kicked off on February 27 with—after the pre-show, of course—a 3:46:25 run of Spyro: Year of the Dragon, and proceeded until March 6, when it finished big by blowing through Mass Effect in just over an hour and a half. 

Wondering how you get through Commander Shepard's big adventure in less time than it takes to watch a Marvel movie?

Here you go:

For a more compact experience, here's Dusk in 30 minutes.

Hollow Knight in 3:10:06? Sure.

Baba Is You is less than half an hour if you do it like this:

And finally, Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster, in a little over three hours.

Frost Fatales and its summertime variant Flame Fatales—both events held by Games Done Quick's all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales—aren't as big as GDQ's full-scale annual extravaganzas, but there's a lot more to see than just those up above: The full schedule is available at gamesdonequick.com, or if you prefer you can just poke around the GDQ YouTube channel to see what's interesting.

Frames Fatales will return with the Flames Fatales event in August 2022. A date for GDQ's big Summer Games Done Quick showcase hasn't been announced yet, but will be revealed soon.

Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
