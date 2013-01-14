Aliens: Colonial Marines system requirements are eating your face

If it feels like Aliens: Colonial Marines has been in production for yeaaaars, that's because it has. Remember when it was announced as a squad shooter in which you could direct AI teammates a la Star Wars: Republic Commando? Perhaps not. It was way back in 2008, and the pitch has changed somewhat since then. Still, it's an excuse to go toe to toe with the most memorable monsters in movie history, which is all the more reason to hope it'll turn out okay. Aliens has always struggled a little to make it in videogame form, which is odd given how videogamey the second film was.

Oh yes, Videogamer have the system specs, which you'll find below.

Minimum Specs:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3

Processor: 2 GHz Intel Dual Core Processor

RAM: 2GB RAM (XP),2GB RAM (Vista)

HD: 20GB free hard disk space

Optical Drive: DVD

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Video Card:NVIDIA GeForce 8500/ATI Radeon HD 2600 (256 minimum)

Recommended Specs:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3/Vista/Windows 7

Processor: 2.3 GHz Intel Quad CoreProcessor

RAM: 2GB RAM. HD

20GB free hard disk space

Optical Drive: DVD

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX560/ATI Radeon HD 5850 (512 minimum)