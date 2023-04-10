After complaints about 'free' Ark: Survival Evolved upgrade being sold in a $50 bundle with Ark 2, now it'll be in a DLC bundle for $60

Studio Wildcard, creators of poop-harvesting dinosaur trainer Ark: Survival Evolved, has responded to players who were upset the Ark: Survival Evolved upgrade turned out not to be free. After raising the ire of those players by announcing it was going to release the Unreal Engine 5 remaster in a $50 bundle with Ark 2 and then sell remastered DLC for it separately, the studio now says it has "digested the feedback and consulted with our partners to revise our upcoming plans."

In a community update (opens in new tab), Studio Wildcard describes those plans: it will instead release Ark: Survival Evolved as a standalone package that will contain several DLC upgrades at launch, and receive more without additional cost (including community-created maps) when they become ready. Also, it'll be priced at $60. Now I'm no mathematician, but that sure does seem to be $10 more.

Explaining how it arrived at this decision, Studio Wildcard said that, "when we had first considered doing an Unreal 5 upgrade, we planned just to port the Switch version of the game and undo the 'graphical' limitations required for that hardware. We weren't going to maximize the potential of the new technology, we weren't going to introduce new gameplay changes, and we weren't going to make critical design changes that would have had an impact on existing save data."

Ark: Survival Ascended will apparently have new creatures, items, structures, and other content that wasn't in the original game, as well as extra features, which Studio Wildcard listed some of:

Dynamic navigation mesh and creature pathfinding overhaul (AI pathfinding)

Photo Mode

Nvidia DLSS

Dino/Baby Management QOL

Wild Babies

Snap point improvements (new snaps, logic improvements)

Character creation & customization improvements

Cross-platform Multiplayer & Full Blueprint Modding

Regarding the original statement that the UE5 remaster would be free, Studio Wildcard said, "We weren't trying to mislead you with earlier comments; our plans and overall intentions changed. So you're probably asking, why don't we make these upgrades to the original ARK: Survival Evolved (ASE)? Frankly, it would not be viable. Many of the changes we're making in ARK: Survival Ascended will touch a lot of aspects of the game; it'll invalidate save data, some mods may not be functional, some things may not play the same way as they did before, and we didn't want to change that experience for those who prefer it or are unable to upgrade."

That's also why the studio decided to shut down Ark: Survival Evolved's official servers on August 31, "shortly before" the launch of Ark: Survival Ascended. "While we know it's not the same," it said, "we hope making the saves available for unofficial use helps diminish the loss. Our reasoning behind the decision is that those servers are essentially based on old technology and require significant development resources and time for our teams to operate & maintain. In some cases, the issues aren’t as easily solvable without an overall upgrade. Additionally, we know that those resources could be better utilized on fundamentally new technology to further enhance the overall game experience for all players."

It's hard to see how charging $60 for the remaster instead of $50 will assuage the players who were upset because they expected it to be free, even if it comes with $40 worth of DLC rather than a preorder of a sequel that's been delayed until the end of 2024 and will be coming to Game Pass anyway.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Ark: Survival Evolved will receive a final update in June, which will add a new creature called the rhyniognatha, which is a large flying insect. Ark: Survival Ascended is planned to release at the end of August. Here's Studio Wildcard's list of the DLC that will come with it: