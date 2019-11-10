Wrap up the weekend with another Golden Key Shift Code for Borderlands 3

The Golden Keys are flowing this weekend and Gearbox has kicked off Sunday with yet another Borderlands 3 Shift code for you to claim. We trust you know the drill now: make sure to redeem this limited-time code before it expires, claim your key in-game, and open that Sanctuary chest for a chance at some sweet loot. Today's key expires at 10am CST on Monday, November 11th.

Here's your ticket for one Golden Key in Borderlands 3: CS53B-FBS9J-95TK5-BJTT3-KJKTJ.

As always, pop over to the Shift website to redeem the code, or activate it in-game. You'll receive a key to the chest in Sanctuary.

You can find more codes, including all the ones that don't expire, at our Borderlands 3 Shift codes hub, along with more details on how to use your Golden Keys. You can also cash in the Borderlands VIP codes that we have listed for you if you haven't already. Fortunately those have a better shelf life and don't often expire. See you for the next Shift Code!