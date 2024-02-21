Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, February 21

Keep your Wordle game on track with a handcrafted clue for today's puzzle, designed to point you in the right direction without spoiling all your fun. Need something a little more direct? Then you're in the right place. The answer to the February 21 (977) Wordle is only a single click away.

Uncovering an entire row of grey letters didn't exactly fill me with joy this morning, but at least it eliminated enough of the most obvious follow-ups to set me on the right track. Today's Wordle could've gone a little smoother than it did, although to be fair, it could've gone much, much, worse too.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, February 21

Creating, constructing, and developing towards a bigger goal lie at the heart of today's answer. You might use various smaller materials to craft a finished whole, or watch a scary movie that _____s towards a tense climax.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the February 21 (977) Wordle is BUILD.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 20: MATCH

MATCH February 19: PRICE

PRICE February 18: RIDGE

RIDGE February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

STASH February 15: ASCOT

ASCOT February 14: TALON

TALON February 13: SCRAM

SCRAM February 12: PASTA

PASTA February 11: NEVER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.