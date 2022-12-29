Today's Wordle 558 answer and hint for Thursday, December 29

Audio player loading…

All the help you need with today's Wordle is just a short scroll down this page. Need the daily answer in a hurry to save your win streak? No problem, it's ready and waiting for you. Prefer a helpful hint first, a clue to set you on the right path. It's here. Want to make general improvements to your Wordle gaming? Then take a leisurely look through our linked guides.

Today's Wordle definitely could've turned out badly for me but thankfully an educated guess, mixed with a healthy dose of plain old good luck on my third go, cemented a few key letters and made the answer obvious with room to spare.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, December 29

Today's answer refers to destruction, chaos, and disorder. This can be anything from relatively mild—children messing up a tidy house, an unexpected delay causing huge scheduling issues—to widespread panic and devastation. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 558 answer?

Let me help you win. The December 29 (558) Wordle answer is HAVOC.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 28: IMPEL

IMPEL December 27: CONDO

CONDO December 26: JUDGE

JUDGE December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.