Today's Wordle answer and hint for Saturday, December 3

Whatever Wordle help you're looking for, I'm sure you'll find it here. I can offer you the answer to today's Wordle on a plate if you want it, as well as a fresh clue for the December 3 (532) puzzle and some more general hints and tips designed to make your guesses as productive as possible.

A wild stab in the dark on my second guess led to something wonderful today: a board completely filled out by one green and four yellows. I couldn't believe my luck, and after the easiest of shuffles I had the answer in the bag.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, December 3

The answer you're looking for today is another name for the central section of the human body, the part sometimes referred to as the trunk. Statues and sculptures without arms, legs, or a head can also be called today's Wordle too. There's one vowel today, used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 532 answer?

Let's keep your win streak going. The answer to the December 3 (532) Wordle is TORSO.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

FEAST November 23: DRIVE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.