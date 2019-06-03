Watch a new trailer for Fallout: Capital Wasteland

Earlier this year work resumed on Capital Wasteland, a total overhaul mod that aims to bring Fallout 3 into the Fallout 4 engine. Now we've got a glimpse of what it's looking like, thanks to the trailer above.

Yep, those are certainly some old school ghouls. Plenty of locations familiar from Fallout 3 are visible behind the exploding ghouls, like the Metro Tunnels and Megaton, and fondly remembered outfits like the Vault armor and various bits of raider and merc fashion are visible too.

The Capital Wasteland mod had to be delayed for legal reasons, with the team learning they'd have to re-record all of the original game's audio rather than being able to import it directly across. According to the mod team, "Well after finding some incredibly talented people we have decided to attempt re-voicing the game, Other audio such as music will have to wait till such a time as we have people capable of dealing with it."

Fingers crossed they don't hit any more significant hurdles.