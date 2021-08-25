Wasteland 3's final expansion is Cult of the Holy Detonation

Post-apocalyptic wingnuts who worship a nuke? I've heard that before. What's different about the Cult of the Holy Detonation is that they worship a nuclear explosion held in stasis, a miraculous boom that never actually goes boom. Their god could be a potential power source or weapon, and obviously a bunch of mutant yahoos can't be trusted with it.

This is where you come in. Wasteland 3's second and final narrative expansion sends you to the Cheyenne Mountain complex the Cult of the Holy Detonation calls home. According to developers inXile, "Your squad of Rangers will be tested like never before in objective-based encounters that put a creative spin on the already deeply tactical turn-based combat. As they face overwhelming odds, the Rangers will need to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, and engage defensive countermeasures to stem an unending tide of dangerous mutants and machines within the dilapidated military bunker."

Cult of the Holy Detonation adds new weapons and armor as well as more bad guys to Wasteland 3. It'll be out on October 5, available separately, as part of the expansion pass, or in a bundle collecting the base game, the previous Battle of Steeltown expansion, and the Colorado Survival Gear DLC to make up the Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection.