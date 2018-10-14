Watch a documentary about the new Leisure Suit Larry and see if it gets your hopes up

German studio CrazyBunch have taken on the task of modernizing Leisure Suit Larry by literally bringing him into the present day in their game Wet Dreams Don't Dry, which yanks Larry from the 1980s and deposits him in 2018. A three-part documentary about the making of the new point-and-click adventure has just been finished, so you can watch the development team discuss the challenges they faced, their decision to give Larry a smaller head so he doesn't look quite so much like a gnome, and designing a puzzle around second-hand dildos.

Something about seeing these eager German dorks talk passionately about Leisure Suit Larry has made me slightly less cynical about the prospect, even if one of them wears a dumb hat. You can watch the whole series on YouTube, and also check out the game's theme song, and see if it has the same effect on you.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry is due on November 7.