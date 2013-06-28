Total War: Rome 2 system requirements released alongside big picture full of elephants

To be clear, these are the system requirements to run Total War: Rome 2 on a regular sized monitor. I only mention it because, alongside them, comes another of Creative Assembly's panoramic screenshots , this time depicting the Battle of the Nile in 30000x4087 wide-o-vision. Imagine the size of that screen.

You'll need these bits stuffed in your PC to hit the minimum requirement for the upcoming strategy sequel:



OS: XP/ Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8

Processor:2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor

Memory: 2GB RAM

Graphics:512 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card (shader model 3, vertex texture fetch support).

DirectX®:9.0c

Hard Drive: 35 GB HD space

Screen Resolution: 1024x768

Want to reach the recommended specs instead? Wedge these parts up in there:



OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8

Processor:2nd Generation Intel Core i5 processor (or greater)

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics:1024 MB DirectX 11 compatible graphics card.

DirectX®:11

Hard Drive:35 GB HD space

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

35 GB is a big chunk of hard-drive space. But then, as you can see from the panoramic, it's a game that packs in a hell of a lot of elephants.

"We've done the impossible again and created a vast panoramic screenshot of the Battle of The Nile, complete with bellowing war-elephants, thundering Ballista and terrifying camel-charges, as the armies of Ptolemy and Caesar clash on Egypt's shores." That's what Creative Assembly have to say about what they've done. They're loss forthcoming about why they've done it. Still, it's absolutely picked with detail. Head here to take a look.

Total War: Rome 2 is due out September 3rd.