Titanfall's 144hz patch affected gun rate-of-fire, Respawn fixed it last night

A YouTube video posted yesterday made a surprising claim: boost your Titanfall framerate above 60, and your gun's rate-of-fire jumps up with it. The video demonstrates that at 60 fps, a magazine empties in a little over three seconds, but at 120 fps, it only takes two and a half seconds. Thank goodness such a serious error died a swift death.

Support for refresh rates of up to 144hz was only added on Wednesday , the bug was noticed yesterday, and today, Respawn tells PC Gamer that it fixed the issue last night. The mistake is embarrassing, but the response is admirable. Watch the video evidence of the bug below: