The week's highs and lows in PC gaming

It's an E3 special, as our team at the show (and back at the office) pick their personal favourite moments, and some less cheery stuff…

THE HIGHS

Samuel Roberts: GTA V on PC is a big deal

“Why did I move here? I guess it was the weather!” GTA V finally got announced on PC this week, and after playing it last year with jaggy edges on the older consoles, it'll be good to see such an amazing open world reach its full potential. My hope is that Rockstar doubles the amount of GTA Online players to 32, but either way, the step up in detail within Los Santos is already looking swish in that debut trailer. I don't remember the grass and trees looking that good on PS3 and Xbox 360. Having spent the week in LA, I can personally guarantee that exploring Los Santos is a lot more fun than wandering around this polluted grid in person. It's odd that one of the biggest announcements at E3 this week was from a publisher who didn't even attend. Andy put it best— will be best on PC .

Wes Fenlon: Feeling Lucky

The PC's getting a platformer every bit as charming as Mario or Crash Bandicoot or Klonoa, but this one's going to be playable on the Oculus Rift. Evan and I shot a video of our demo with the latest version of the Rift at E3 , and the most surprising game we played was 3D platformer Lucky's Tale. Where most VR games so far have focused on first-person experiences, Lucky's Tale is as traditional as it gets, except you can look around with the Rift's head tracking and see far into the distance of a level. It's so simple, it's hard to really get why Lucky's Tale feels so amazingly right.

If you've played Super Mario 3D World on the Wii U, and yearned for a 3D effect to add that extra sense of depth, you're going to love the tech Lucky's Tale brings to the genre. I had so much fun with the simple demo level, I snuck in a last-minute interview with one of the game's developers. I'll be writing that up as soon as I get home from E3!

Cory Banks: A lot of love for Lara

I'm super excited for Rise Of The Tomb Raider , even though I know I shouldn't be. We know next to nothing about it—we only have an oddly-paced trailer that shows Lara Croft exploring a cave, intercut with scenes of her in therapy. And yet I can't stop thinking about it. Crystal Dynamics' 2013 reboot was one of my favorite games of the year, and more Lara Croft is a good thing. We're also getting a new top-down adventure, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris , which adds four-player co-op to Guardian of Light's arcadey action. Bring on the Year of Lara.

Evan Lahti: Ready to go loud on Team Rainbow

Well, I hope you're ready to hear these words a lot from me in 2015 when you're on my Rainbow Six Siege team: “Yo, blow up that wall.” Outside of the unconfirmed presence of mod support , we couldn't have asked for a better reboot of the classic tactical shooter. The destructibility shown in Siege's reveal trailer isn't a hoax; after playing two full matches, I can verify that the fidelity of it is nuts. I look forward to leading you all on many successful rescue missions (and, conversely, fending off Rainbow attacks when playing on the defending team) next year.

Tim Clark: Back in love with Bat

Honestly, unlike Sam, who loves Batman so much I suspect he'll call his first son Alfred and buy him a butler romper suit, I was a little down on Arkham Knight after seeing it at GDC. Much as it looked prettier, I wasn't really convinced by the idea that the series needed to splice in gameplay from Burnout, even though the Batmobile was an obvious omission from Rocksteady's Bat canon. However, the five minutes of footage shown at E3 has me sold. Everything looks that bit more crunchier and cooler now, and I'm actually glad they delayed the game if that's what it needs to deliver the perfect send off for the series. Sounds like it's already playing great though, judging by Sam's hands-on . (He probably wrote that in bed wearing his Bat onesie, though.)

Tyler Wilde: Infinite space looks ace

No Man's Sky. No Man's Sky, No Man's Sky, No Man's Sky. It just comes out “Nomanski” like a Polish surname now that I've said it so much. We were introduced to the procedurally-generated space exploration game last year and were imprressed then—this year, we got an even more incredible trailer . I mean that in the real sense of the word 'incredible.' I don't believe it. But I want to believe. Hello Games shows a player discovering new species on an alien world, hopping into a ship, leaving the planet and joining a giant space battle (are any of these other players?), then speeding along the surface of another planet with friendlies in formation. Explain that to Assistant Director Skinner, Mulder.