The PC Gamer Weekender is coming in 2017, get your 20% discount code here

The festive period tends to be a busy one, what with all the present-swapping, family gathering, and food devouring—yet before you know it it's the new year, you've gained a stone in weight and if you see a Christmas pudding ever again it'll be too soon. Our advice? Take January off and start 2017 for real in February: the month which marks the return of the ass-kicking PC Gamer Weekender.

The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP takes place in Olympia London on February 18-19, which, by my count, is just 59 days away from today. Tickets can be purchased in this direction and, since we're feeling festive, enter discount code Chr1stm4s to receive 20 percent off.

As I'm sure you already know, the PC Gamer Weekender is the UK's only event dedicated solely to PC gaming. So what's on show? Well, following the success of this year's exhibition, both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

Microsoft debuts next year too, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Torn Banner and Koch will be there with Mirage: Arcane Warfare and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 respectively.

This is far from the full list, though, and there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

Have a lovely Christmas, New Year, and relaxing January when it comes, and we look forward to seeing you on February 18-19, 2017.