The inaugural Australian Quake Championships will take place at PAX in October

PAX Australia will host the inaugural Australian Quake Championships this October, with the winning team set to compete at Dreamhack Winter Elmia, in Jonkoping. Qualifiers for the championship will kick off this weekend, with 2v2 matches occurring online across eight events until PAX, which takes place October 26-28.

The good news is, anyone can sign up to take part in these qualifiers, so if you're keen, head over here . If you get through the qualifiers you'll be flown to Melbourne for the local Championships, where you'll compete on the ESL stage.