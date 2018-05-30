Team Sonic Racing, a co-op driven kart racer, has a reveal trailer

In my insignificant opinion, Sumo Digital's Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is the best modern kart racer, and Mario Kart 7 can get lost. So it's great news that the same studio is developing a brand new Sonic racer in the form of Team Sonic Racing. As the name suggests, players will race in teams, and these races will support up to 12 players.

The game will also support online and local co-operative modes, ranging Grand Prix, Exhibition mode, Time-Trial and "Team Adventure". According to the game's Steam description, teams will win by not only finishing first, but also demolishing the opposition with the use of on-track collectibles. It's a kart racer, you see. These collectibles will comprise 14 offensive and defensive items.

What else do we know? There are 15 playable characters, a story-driven Adventure Mode, and plenty of performance and skin customisation. It'll release this Winter, which is Summer in Australia.

Here's the reveal trailer: